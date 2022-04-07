Greenfield finalizes reprecincting that splits two districts

GREENFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Greenfield finalized the new boundaries for precincts that split the city into two legislative districts.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the Greenfield City Clerk’s Office and Planning Department, in conjunction with the State, have completed the process of updating the City’s nine voting precincts following acceptance by the State’s Local Election District Review Commission.

“We had hoped to complete this process by December 2021, but because of pandemic-related delays at the state and federal levels, it took longer than usual,” said City Clerk Kathy Scott.

The changes to the redistricting are based on the population shifts reported in the 2020 U.S. Census. Sen. Joanne Comerford and Rep. Paul Mark are Greenfield’s legislators. The new voting precinct will include approximately 800 voters, which accounts for about 6.5 percent of all voters in Greenfield.

The changes include new boundaries for the State House of Representatives, which split the city into two legislative districts. “The City was forced to update its precinct map after state lawmakers voted to split Greenfield between two State House districts,” said Scott. “Without these new precincts, we would have been forced to buy additional voting machines and related equipment.”

The votes affected will receive notification in the mail.

