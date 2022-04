“The very fact that you worry about being a good mom means that you already are one.” — Jodi Picoult. This week, during one of my am-I-failing-my-kids “therapy sessions” with a friend, a variation of these words was spoken to me. And guys, let me tell you, if the amount of worry I do about my kids directly reflects how good of a mom I am, then I just may be one of the best. Ha.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO