ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The most popular burrito spot in each state, according to Google

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeAlq_0f2Jm9Mm00

(NEXSTAR) – April 7 is more than just a Thursday – it’s National Burrito Day. Before you start searching for the best place to celebrate (by getting a burrito, of course), Google has you covered .

If you’re an avid burrito fan, you may have seen a recent list of the best burrito in every state, courtesy of Yelp. The website looked at businesses in each state that serve burritos and ranked each based on the number and quality of reviews received over a two-year period.

Chipotle is giving away burritos Thursday – here’s how you can get one

Instead of relying on reviews, Google turned to what it knows best – search data.

Analyzing searches on its Google Maps feature, Google found that residents of Colorado seek out burritos the most, followed by residents in Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois, and California.

Using the same data, Google found these are the most popular location in each state:

  • Alabama: El Compa Taco Truck – (Birmingham)
  • Alaska: El Dorado Mexican Restaurant – (Anchorage)
  • Arizona: Cocina Madrigal Tacos + Tequila – (Phoenix)
  • Arkansas: Los Ruvalcaba Mexican Restaurant – (Texarkana)
  • California: La Puerta – (San Diego)
  • Colorado: La Loma Bonita – (Denver)
  • Connecticut: Agave Grill – (Hartford)
  • Delaware: Atexquita Restaurant Mexican Grill & Bar – (Newark)
  • District of Columbia: El Sol Restaurante & Tequileria
  • Florida: Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant – (Miami)
  • Georgia: No Mas! Cantina – (Atlanta)
  • Hawaii: Oahu Mexican Grill (OMG) – (Honolulu)
  • Idaho: Barrigas Mexican Restaurant -(Boise)
  • Illinois: La Cantina – (Chicago)
  • Indiana: Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina – (Indianapolis)
  • Iowa: Cancun Grill and Cantina – (Urbandale)
  • Kansas: El Fogon – (Overland Park)
  • Kentucky: Mi Casita on 4th – (Louisville)
  • Louisiana: Taqueria Guerrero Mexico Inc – (New Orleans)
  • Maine: Guerrero Maya – (Portland)
  • Maryland: Daily Special Authentic Mexican Grill – (Baltimore)
  • Massachusetts: Maria’s Taqueria – (Boston)
  • Michigan: Donkey Taqueria – (Grand Rapids)
  • Minnesota: Andale Taqueria – (Richfield)
  • Mississippi: Los Parrilleros – (Forest)
  • Missouri: Mas Tequila Cantina – (St. Louis)
  • Montana: Ramires Mexican Food – (Bozeman)
  • Nebraska: El Chaparro – (Lincoln)
  • Nevada: El Dorado Cantina – (Las Vegas)
  • New Hampshire: El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria – (Manchester)
  • New Jersey: Taqueria Downtown – (Jersey City)
  • New Mexico: Chico’s Tortas y Piñas Lokas – (Santa Rosa)
  • New York: Vida Verde – (New York)
  • North Carolina: San Jose Tacos & Tequila – (Raleigh)
  • North Dakota: Vinyl Taco – (Sioux Falls)
  • Ohio: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant – (Lancaster)
  • Oklahoma: Elote Cafe & Catering – (Tulsa)
  • Oregon: Victorico’s Mexican Food – (Hillsboro)
  • Pennsylvania: El Rey – (Philadelphia)
  • Rhode Island: Caliente Mexican Grill – (Kingston)
  • South Carolina: Taqueria Rocio – (Ridgleand)
  • South Dakota: Que Pasa Cantina – (Rapid City)
  • Tennessee: El Soñador Mexican Restaurant – (Gatlinburg)
  • Texas: Granny’s Tacos – (Austin)
  • Utah: Red Iguana – (Salt Lake City)
  • Vermont: Gringo Jacks – (Manchester Center)
  • Virginia:Tacos Los Primos – (Arlington)
  • Washington: Fogón Cocina Mexicana – (Seattle)
  • West Virginia: Mi Degollado Mexican Restaurant – (Charles Town)
  • Wisconsin: Margarita’s of Green Bay – (Green Bay)
  • Wyoming: Corona Village – (Laramie)

If one list of top burrito spots isn’t enough for you, check out Yelp’s recent ratings .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Popular Mechanics

The Most Popular Types of Lawn Grass

Growing and maintaining a healthy, green lawn doesn’t have to be a time-consuming, laborious chore. Other than mowing regularly and occasionally applying a fertilizer, lawns are actually pretty low maintenance, and most lawns can thrive with little more than healthy soil, sunshine, and a little rain. That is, if you plant the right type of grass seed for your particular region of the country.
GARDENING
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen. While many of these benefits are federal, state governments also offer residents […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Nexstar#Chipotle#El Compa Taco Truck#La Loma Bonita#El Sol Restaurante#Dulce Vida Mexican
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Attala County arrested in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted in Attala County was arrested in Flowood after a traffic stop. Investigators said when Flowood police conducted the traffic stop, they discovered Joseph Wayne Shepard had an active aggravated assault warrant in Attala County. Shepard was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson County authorities are investigating after four people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Sun Herald reported the suspect, identified as Tom Griswold, 64, shot and killed his estranged wife, their adult son and their son’s ex-wife. Jackson County deputies believe Griswold turned the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Arkansas man sentenced for being a felon in possession of ammunition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. According to court documents, on October 6, 2020, Victor Cody Rosillo, who had been traveling in Mississippi, committed a drive-by shooting from a nearby street onto Keesler Air Force Base near […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy