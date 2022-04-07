ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about possible hepatitis A exposure

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Jefferson County Public Health is warning the public about a potential exposure to hepatitis A at King Soopers .

Here are five things to know about the incident:

  1. A food handler at the King Soopers located at 5301 W. 38th Ave. tested positive for hepatitis A.
  2. The affected purchase dates are from March 20-30, 2022.
  3. Consumers may be at risk of exposure if they purchased and consumed deli meats and/or cheeses sliced onsite at the deli (or consumed onsite-prepared sandwiches containing deli meats and/or cheeses) from this King Soopers location.
  4. The disease can be transmitted by eating food directly handled by the employee, JCPH said.
  5. This is an isolated incident and has been confirmed to be related to international travel, not local disease transmission.
No other King Soopers locations are affected and employees at this location have been notified and encouraged to review their hepatitis A vaccination status, JCPH said .

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environmen t said symptoms of hepatitis A range from acute onset fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, dark urine, clay-colored stool and jaundice.

