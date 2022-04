Bill's Place will be hosting its 18th annual Golf Scramble Benefit golf tournament on April 16. The event will be taking place at the Twin Falls golf course, beginning at 10 AM. It is $60 per person, $240 for a four-man team, $100 for a sponsor fee, and $340 for a sponsor fee and a four-man team. There will be prizes, an auction, and a free hotdog lunch provided by Falls Brand.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO