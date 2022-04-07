Jed Hoyer shares which area of Cubs he expects to surprise him in a good way

(670 The Score) After years of relying on the long ball, the Cubs’ offense is set to have a different look in 2022.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expects his group to be more contact-oriented. And what the Cubs lose in power, he hopes they’ll make up for in other ways – and that’s what he believes can surprise observers.

“Offensively, I think we have a chance to be a lot like we were at the end of last season,” Hoyer said on the Dan Bernstein Show on Thursday. “I think we’ve had a period where we hit a lot of homers but didn’t have a lot of rallies. I think this team is going to have the ability to string hits together. I think it’s going to be a fun offense to watch. Maybe a little different than the past, but I do think our offense has a chance to surprise people once we get into the season.”

The Cubs ranked 21st in averaging 4.35 runs per game in 2021. As the Cubs host the Brewers in their season opener Thursday, Hoyer likes where his club is at, even if it isn’t yet in a championship-contending phase.

“I know we’re on the right track to creating something really special,” Hoyer said. “I think this team can be competitive. I love the way the guys feel right now. I love how they’re going to play. But I also think, as I said before, we’re keeping an eye on the future. And I think that future is going to be really bright.”