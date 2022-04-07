ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jed Hoyer shares which area of Cubs he expects to surprise him in a good way

By Dan Bernstein Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ie2x_0f2JjzmA00

(670 The Score) After years of relying on the long ball, the Cubs’ offense is set to have a different look in 2022.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expects his group to be more contact-oriented. And what the Cubs lose in power, he hopes they’ll make up for in other ways – and that’s what he believes can surprise observers.

“Offensively, I think we have a chance to be a lot like we were at the end of last season,” Hoyer said on the Dan Bernstein Show on Thursday. “I think we’ve had a period where we hit a lot of homers but didn’t have a lot of rallies. I think this team is going to have the ability to string hits together. I think it’s going to be a fun offense to watch. Maybe a little different than the past, but I do think our offense has a chance to surprise people once we get into the season.”

The Cubs ranked 21st in averaging 4.35 runs per game in 2021. As the Cubs host the Brewers in their season opener Thursday, Hoyer likes where his club is at, even if it isn’t yet in a championship-contending phase.

“I know we’re on the right track to creating something really special,” Hoyer said. “I think this team can be competitive. I love the way the guys feel right now. I love how they’re going to play. But I also think, as I said before, we’re keeping an eye on the future. And I think that future is going to be really bright.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Braves’ Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as ‘nothing’

ATLANTA – Don’t count Ronald Acuna Jr. among the Atlanta players who will be missing Freddie Freeman as the Braves open their season. Acuna said in an Instagram Live interview he had no feelings for Freeman, the former longtime Braves first baseman who helped lead Atlanta to the World Series championship last year and then signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Yankees feel ‘a little weird’ without Brett Gardner

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone thought about Brett Gardner while driving to Yankee Stadium for Thursday’s workout. “Certainly missing (him) because I love Gardy and all that he’s meant to this organization,” the Yankees manager told reporters. For the first time in 15 seasons, Gardner won’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

FOX reveals Joe Buck replacement for MLB, World Series

Joe Buck will not be calling the World Series for FOX this season after he signed a deal with ESPN, and we now know who will take over for him. FOX announced on Friday that Joe Davis will become its new lead play-by-play announcer for MLB broadcasts. Davis, who calls games for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, will work the World Series, other postseason games and the MLB All-Star Game.
NFL
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bernstein
Person
Jed Hoyer
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Brewers
Yardbarker

Cubs, Willson Contreras Headed to Arbitration Hearing

Contreras, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season, reportedly made an offer of $10.25 million earlier in the offseason. The Cubs countered with a $9 million offer. As of right now, the star catcher will earn the lower offer unless he wins his hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Warm Interaction with Teary-Eyed Iglesias

For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Cashman offers shockingly honest Aaron Judge update

The New York Yankees will go into the 2022 season without a contract extension in place for Aaron Judge, and we now know the exact offer they made to the star outfielder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with the media about Judge hours before the team’s opener. He said New York offered the slugger a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would have kicked in after this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
972
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy