ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Free-Fall Ride Deemed ‘Danger To Public Health' By Officials After Death

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKCQX_0f2JjuMX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7KaX_0f2JjuMX00 The towering Orlando FreeFall ride is seen at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: via Associated Press)

A Florida free-fall ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death last month was declared “an immediate serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare” in an order shutting it down.

The order from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), which was publicly released Monday, ordered the Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park in Orlando to close one day after Tyre Sampson died on March 24.

The teenager fell out of his harness as the towering 430-foot ride , which is higher than the Statue of Liberty, was rapidly descending to the ground.

Video taken at the scene reportedly captured one of the passengers expressing concern about a seat belt not being properly fastened moments before the ride took off. Ride safety experts who have reviewed footage of the incident have said that a harness placed over Tyre did appear locked in place but that it wasn’t pulled down low enough to secure him.

The FDACS has been investigating how the incident occurred and what changes can be made to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Tyre’s father, visited the ride on Tuesday and called the teen’s death completely preventable.

“Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I have ever seen,” he told reporters at the scene.

There have been questions about the ride’s safety protocols, particularly whether a weight restriction was clearly posted as required by state law.

Tyre, who was visiting Orlando from Missouri with his football team, weighed 330 pounds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported . The ride, however, has a recommended maximum weight of 287 pounds, according to a ride manual released by the FDACS.

Attorney Michael Haggard, who is also representing the Sampson family, said he was unable to find this weight limit posted at the ride.

“The last chance to stop this was, just have a weight requirement and to enforce it,” Haggard said, according to WESH-TV news . “They have a height limit on there, a height restriction, but I didn’t see anywhere where they measure it ... And they have a weight restriction that’s not disclosed to anyone.”

An attorney for the ride’s owner, Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot LLC., did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Thursday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 11

Larry Lynch
2d ago

WHY, and please let this be an intelligent answer, should the ride be closed permanently! My heart grieves for the family, my sincere condolences, but, THIS is NOT the first fatal accident in an amusement park...I'll wait...🤔

Reply
2
Related
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Register Citizen

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, independent safety inspector says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A longtime independent ride safety inspector and expert witness said the ride manual for the FreeFall drop tower — obtained by News 6 from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which is now responsible for investigating the accident — shows that the ride maker and ride operator failed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Benjamin Crump
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Free Fall#After Death#Associated Press#Fdacs
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy