‘It’s not true’: Police warn of fake officer phone scam

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning the public of a scam going around where someone is calling and saying they are an officer with the Asheville Police Department.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the scammer is telling the caller that they have outstanding warrants for failure to appear and that they need to make payment, usually through providing a PIN number with a prepaid card.

“It’s unfortunate that scammers try to prey on the fear of others with the threat of jail time,” said Capt. Jackie Stepp, Patrol Operations Division Captain. “Our officers are not going to call you over the phone to say you owe money and tell you to send the money in.”

Here are a few safety tips to avoid being a victim of this scam:

If you receive a call from someone saying they are from the Asheville Police Department stating you have to send them money to keep from going to jail, do this:

Ask for their name and number, and tell them you will call them back

Then contact APD at (828) 252-1110 to report the scam

Hang up

Never pay anything over the phone, unless you initiated the phone call and you are confident in the transaction and business or person with whom you are dealing.

Do not provide sensitive information over the phone

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is (Ex: “You’ve won the sweepstakes, and all you have to do is send in a $500 deposit).

