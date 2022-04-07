Make creative cocktails with InBooze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -If you want to wow your guests at your next party, the team at Say Cheese GR can help by providing a beautiful, customized charcuterie board. They’re also going to be at Ashley HomeStore’s Ladies Night this Sunday. >>>Take a look!. Say Cheese GR.
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Located in the pedestrian walkway off Giralda Avenue, Cebada Rooftop is the first rooftop restaurant and bar in Coral Gables. The vibe is relaxed and playful with two large bars.
Cebada is family run. It’s owned by chef and co-owner Jorgie Ramos and his dad Jorge.
It’s all about feeling “tranquilo and tropical” as the entrance sign says.
“It’s very chic on a budget. It took us a lot to open this restaurant,” said Chef Jorgie Ramos. “It’s really an effort of love. It’s made by us, including the tables and chairs, so we made the restaurant to be...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many West Michigan Families, Spring Break is drawing to a close but this weekend is your last chance to enjoy some big Spring family fun. Even though it has been rainy and cold, Maranda has some great family fun destinations that will having you enjoying everyday of this weekend. Check out her complete list of family fun below.
I think most people are creatives in some way. Everyone creates something whether it is writing, music, cooking, crafting, art, or other creative ventures. Creating in whatever form is a way to improve our mental health and to express ourselves. Creators need creative space to do their work, and each person might need something slightly different in the space. Answer the following questions to help you design your spot.
French-Southern restaurant Brassica is now open at the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead, and it includes cocktail lounge Peacock Alley and afternoon tea service at the Solarium, once an open-air patio at the hotel. Led in the kitchen by chef Christophe Le Métayer, expect dishes at Brassica styled after those found...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is no doubt it has been abysmally cloudy this season. So much so, the crowd broke out in cheers today at the Tiger’s home opener when the sun made a brief appearance through the clouds. It has been so cloudy that 2022...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The return to live music and concerts has been such a breath of fresh air in West Michigan! This Sunday, you get the chance to see and hear a family that’s been making music together for decades. We welcome Marvis, Barbara and Debra...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs with different personalities. First, you could take home Motto, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and enjoys exploring the outdoors on walks. He does well...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March was a month like none other! Aside from celebrating women’s history month, and international women’s day, ABC 4 had the opportunity to highlight women making a positive impact on the West Michigan community. Throughout the month, we introduced you to four incredible finalists featured in our 2022 “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. Now, it’s time to introduce the winner!
Sun peeks out in West Michigan after rainy Wednesday. Automation still long way off for Michigan truckers. Ukrainian town of Borodyanka in ruins after battle. 2 killed in Roosevelt Park shooting in Muskegon Co. GRPD chief discusses officer shooting investigation, …. 1 dead, 1 injured in Roosevelt Park shooting in...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Burnt orange is trending in interior design for its beautiful accenting qualities. Red like clay and warm like the sun, this natural color looks great in bathrooms, bringing the pristine and utilitarian porcelain whites back down to earth. One of the best ways to introduce a bit of burnt orange into your bathroom decor is with a shower curtain.
The process starts as soon as the puppies are born with a breeding program that works on getting puppies used to different sights, sounds, and textures. "Then when they're about 8 weeks old they're able to go off into our volunteer trainer homes or into our prison program. So, we also work with a couple different prisons, and our inmates help with the potty training with the basic manners," said 4 Paws for Ability Service Dog and Training Director Lynn Williams.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – April is National Stress Awareness Month, and Pine Rest’s Dr. Greg Mallis joins me today to share a stress management tool everyone can practice. Today, we’re talking about box breathing – how it works and how it can help you relieve stress....
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda and her friends from Milk Means More recently headed to the farm to learn all about dairy farming. Dairy Farmer Aubrey taught them all about taking care of cows so that they can produce and distribute the best milk. >>>Take a look at...
Van Andel Arena was packed Tuesday night as the crowd welcomed Elton John to Grand Rapids for the last time. (April 5, 2022) Law that raises millions in local courts challenged. Jenison nonprofit expands effort to feed Ukraine. Holland adjusts school days during Tulip Time. GRFD reaching out to community...
Comments / 0