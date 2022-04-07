Make creative cocktails with InBooze

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Located in the pedestrian walkway off Giralda Avenue, Cebada Rooftop is the first rooftop restaurant and bar in Coral Gables. The vibe is relaxed and playful with two large bars. Cebada is family run. It’s owned by chef and co-owner Jorgie Ramos and his dad Jorge. It’s all about feeling “tranquilo and tropical” as the entrance sign says. “It’s very chic on a budget. It took us a lot to open this restaurant,” said Chef Jorgie Ramos. “It’s really an effort of love. It’s made by us, including the tables and chairs, so we made the restaurant to be...

