A Monroe County resident has sued Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton to stop annexation southwest of the city. Thomas W. McGhie filed a civil case against the mayor on Monday. The court filing is one paragraph and reads simply that McGhie appeals the annexation of Area 1B. That area, according to the city, covers 1,755 acres and has 4,566 residents. By population it is the largest of the seven areas that Hamilton had targeted for annexation.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 25 DAYS AGO