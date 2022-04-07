ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames first-round pick Matt Coronato returning to Harvard

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSMpz_0f2JhDv400
The Flames' 2021 first-round pick will stay in college at least one more year. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Though it had been trending this way for a while, it appears as though a final decision has been made. Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports that Matt Coronato will return to Harvard for his sophomore season, meaning the Calgary Flames will need to wait at least one more year to get their hands on him.

He’s still committed to Calgary, he explains to Francis, but Coronato is still looking to develop his game at the college level before turning pro. Flames general manager Brad Treliving supports the decision, and is still supremely confident that they will get the young forward signed at some point down the road.

Coronato, 19, was the 13th overall pick in 2021 and exploded onto the NCAA scene this season, scoring 36 points in 34 games as a freshman. He would have played a key role at the World Juniors for Team USA had the tournament not been canceled soon after it began, robbing him of an opportunity to play for his country for the first time. While he is slightly undersized, Coronato is a fearless puck handler that weaves through traffic and can create chances for himself and his linemates with equal frequency.

Given some of the other departures from Harvard, namely Nick Abruzzese, Coronato will be asked to do even more next season for the Crimson. That should only help his long-term development, even if it does scare Flames fans a little bit, given the memory of their last Harvard standout that kept going back to school. Adam Fox, selected by Calgary in the third round in 2016, played three seasons there before ultimately orchestrating a move to the New York Rangers, where he eventually signed. It was clear that Fox was willing to go through the four years of school that would have made him a free agent instead of signing with the Flames, something that has never really been on the table for Coronato to this point.

Instead, it seems likely that an NHL entry-level contract will be waiting for him next spring if he wants it, after what should be a season to remember. Coronato should be expected to be in the Hobey Baker mix (at least as a nominee).

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL general managers could discuss closing LTIR playoff 'loophole'

Next week holds in store an NHL general managers’ meeting in Manalapan, Florida, and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that the agenda may include a discussion around altering the long-term injured reserve “loophole” used by teams to build legal, but non-salary-cap-compliant rosters for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun was 'disappointed' he wasn't traded

While many may have expected Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun to be among the bigger names moved on trade-deadline day, that did not happen. Chychrun remained a Coyote, and he will likely re-enter the trade conversation after this season concludes and the offseason enters full swing. Teams typically prefer to make more significant trades in the offseason, because the market for the player being shopped is generally larger. Fewer teams are willing to take a sledgehammer to their roster to be able to pay the price for a significant player when they are in the middle of their season, so it makes sense that Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong would wait until this summer to sell his biggest trade asset. But despite that strategy making sense, it may not have been the preferred route for all parties involved. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX.com (subscription required) Chychrun “welcomed” the idea of being traded to another club at the deadline and was “disappointed” that no deal was eventually reached.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes acquire Max Domi in trade with Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to make a last-second addition, acquiring Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a complicated three-team trade just ahead of today’s deadline. The Florida Panthers are playing salary broker, retaining some of Domi’s remaining contract in order for him to fit into the Hurricanes cap situation. The deal will look like this:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Nick Abruzzese
Person
Hobey Baker
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jonathan Toews discusses future in Chicago

When Brandon Hagel, a 23-year-old forward signed and developed by the Chicago Blackhawks, was traded last week, it showed just how serious general manager Kyle Davidson is in his attempt to rebuild the organization. The team is expected to sell off many of its biggest assets and build through the draft, having already acquired several high draft picks in recent days.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres defenseman Colin Miller enters COVID protocol

While COVID-related absences have slowed down significantly since last season and earlier this season, they are not totally a thing of the past just yet. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be out for the foreseeable future. The Sabres are set to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night, so Miller will obviously be unable to play in that game as the Sabres might have originally planned.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes officially sign prospect Jack McBain following trade from Wild

Though it was clear a deal was coming immediately after they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, Jack McBain’s entry-level contract has been officially announced by the Arizona Coyotes. While the team did not release specific information on the deal, CapFriendly reported earlier this week that it will start in 2021-22 and carry an NHL cap hit of $883,750.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild acquire reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury, trade Kaapo Kahkonen to Sharks

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been traded again. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild, according to several reports, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The Wild are expected to send a conditional 2022 second-round selection in return, one that can become a first-round pick if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Finals and Fleury accounts for at least four wins in the first two rounds. Chicago will retain half of Fleury’s remaining contract, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Sportsnet
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Taylor Hall avoids suspension, earns $5K fine for punching Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin

The Boston Bruins will not be losing Taylor Hall for any length of time after his punch on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin Tuesday night. Though Lyubushkin left the game with an injury and did not return, Hall has been issued a $5,000 fine — the maximum amount under the current CBA — instead of any further supplementary discipline. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won’t lose star rookie Tanner Jeannot, either, as he was given a $2,000 fine for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Doug Wilson steps down from GM role with San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks will be under new management next season for the first time in two decades. Doug Wilson announced Thursday that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the Sharks. Wilson had been on medical leave since November, and Joe Will will continue as interim GM until a new one is found. There is not yet a timeline for that search, but owner Hasso Plattner explained that it will be “guided by the organization’s ability to interview all of the desired prospective candidates.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators expected to sign 2020 No. 5 pick Jake Sanderson 'in coming days'

Though a recent hand injury was an unexpected variable in the situation, there was very little doubt that Ottawa Senators top prospect Jake Sanderson would sign with the team at the conclusion of his season. After North Dakota was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Notre Dame on Thursday – due in no small part to Sanderson’s injury absence – his signing now seems imminent.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston University fires men's hockey head coach Albie O'Connell

The Boston University Terriers made waves in the college hockey world without even making the NCAA Tournament. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross, BU has made the decision to fire head coach Albie O’Connell. In a release, athletic director Drew Marochello noted that it was a “difficult decision” to move on from O’Connell, but cited the historic program’s “high expectations” for why a change was needed. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that BU has fired its head men’s hockey coach, following the legendary 40-year run of Jack Parker, who retired 2013, and the short, but successful run of David Quinn, who left for the New York Rangers in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken recall Victor Rask from AHL

One of the last trades to come through NHL Central Registry before Monday’s deadline was a curious one between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. The Kraken would receive Victor Rask, while the Wild would essentially receive nothing in return, listing only future considerations. Minnesota was also retaining half of Rask’s contract, which made it seem more like trying to give the veteran forward a fresh start with another NHL franchise than anything else.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at Darcy Kuemper's impending free agency

This past summer, the Colorado Avalanche looked to be in a precarious position with their goaltending. Philipp Grubauer, their regular starter, hit free agency and opted to sign a major $5.9M AAV contract with the Seattle Kraken, leaving Colorado as a team with Stanley Cup aspirations but no goalie to backstop them to that point.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Top draft prospect David Jiricek makes Czechia's training camp roster

Among the top prospects for the 2022 draft, there are really only two defensemen who stand out as candidates to go in the top 10. One of them is Simon Nemec, the Slovakian standout who would have played in the U18 Worlds, U20 World Juniors and the Olympics all in the same season had COVID restrictions not put some of that action on pause. Nemec is a star in the Slovakian league already and will likely suit up for his country at the World Championships, as he did last year.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to eight-year extension

Now that he could officially ink an eight-year deal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is locked in with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced an eight-year extension that will carry an average annual value of $4.82M. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:. 2022-23: $4.0M. 2023-24: $4.5M. 2024-25: $4.82M. 2025-26: $4.82M. 2026-27: $4.82M. 2027-28: $5.2M.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy