Flames first-round pick Matt Coronato returning to Harvard

The Flames' 2021 first-round pick will stay in college at least one more year. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Though it had been trending this way for a while, it appears as though a final decision has been made. Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports that Matt Coronato will return to Harvard for his sophomore season, meaning the Calgary Flames will need to wait at least one more year to get their hands on him.

He’s still committed to Calgary, he explains to Francis, but Coronato is still looking to develop his game at the college level before turning pro. Flames general manager Brad Treliving supports the decision, and is still supremely confident that they will get the young forward signed at some point down the road.

Coronato, 19, was the 13th overall pick in 2021 and exploded onto the NCAA scene this season, scoring 36 points in 34 games as a freshman. He would have played a key role at the World Juniors for Team USA had the tournament not been canceled soon after it began, robbing him of an opportunity to play for his country for the first time. While he is slightly undersized, Coronato is a fearless puck handler that weaves through traffic and can create chances for himself and his linemates with equal frequency.

Given some of the other departures from Harvard, namely Nick Abruzzese, Coronato will be asked to do even more next season for the Crimson. That should only help his long-term development, even if it does scare Flames fans a little bit, given the memory of their last Harvard standout that kept going back to school. Adam Fox, selected by Calgary in the third round in 2016, played three seasons there before ultimately orchestrating a move to the New York Rangers, where he eventually signed. It was clear that Fox was willing to go through the four years of school that would have made him a free agent instead of signing with the Flames, something that has never really been on the table for Coronato to this point.

Instead, it seems likely that an NHL entry-level contract will be waiting for him next spring if he wants it, after what should be a season to remember. Coronato should be expected to be in the Hobey Baker mix (at least as a nominee).