Kanye West Lost out on Big Payday by Quitting Coachella

By Stephen Andrew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West recently quit Coachella, and the rapper reportedly lost out on a big payday for canceling his headliner appearances. According to TMZ, West is forfeiting the $8 million he would have been paid for doing two sets. West was scheduled to headline the music festival on Sunday, April 17 and...

