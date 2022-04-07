Tyler, the Creator is wrapping up his tour at Climate Pledge Arena this Friday

Tickets to see Tyler, the Creator at Climate Pledge Arena April 8 are available through StubHub. (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Tyler, the Creator – birth name Tyler Gregory Okonma – is wrapping up his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour with a final performance at Climate Pledge Arena this Friday April 8 .

The Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, which kicked off in February, is in support of the rapper’s latest album of the same name. With hits like “Lumberjack” and “Massa”, the album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in June of last year.

The California-based artist is known in the hip-hop world for his experimental edge, honest lyrics and satirical flair. Since the release of his first solo mixtape “Bastard” in 2009, the hitmaker has topped charts and has received two Grammy Award awards for Best Rap Album.

Tyler’s shows are known to be energetic and supplemented with unique strobe-like lights, providing fans with a full sensory experience. Concertgoers can expect to hear new songs from “Call Me If You Get Lost” as well as favorites from albums like “Igor” and “Goblin”.

Special guests for Friday’s show include Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo. Tickets are available now through StubHub and start around $85.