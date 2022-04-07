ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Tyler, the Creator is wrapping up his tour at Climate Pledge Arena this Friday

By Mariana Best
SeattlePI
SeattlePI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuNHz_0f2JgIry00
Tickets to see Tyler, the Creator at Climate Pledge Arena April 8 are available through StubHub.  (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Tyler, the Creator – birth name Tyler Gregory Okonma – is wrapping up his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour with a final performance at Climate Pledge Arena this Friday April 8 .

Tyler, the Creator @ Climate Pledge Arena April 8 - Tickets StubHub www.stubhub.com Shop Now

The Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, which kicked off in February, is in support of the rapper’s latest album of the same name. With hits like “Lumberjack” and “Massa”, the album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in June of last year.

The California-based artist is known in the hip-hop world for his experimental edge, honest lyrics and satirical flair. Since the release of his first solo mixtape “Bastard” in 2009, the hitmaker has topped charts and has received two Grammy Award awards for Best Rap Album.

Tyler’s shows are known to be energetic and supplemented with unique strobe-like lights, providing fans with a full sensory experience. Concertgoers can expect to hear new songs from “Call Me If You Get Lost” as well as favorites from albums like “Igor” and “Goblin”.

Special guests for Friday’s show include Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo. Tickets are available now through StubHub and start around $85.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

For Nigo, Tyler The Creator Drops “Come On, Let’s Go” With Pharrell

In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”. Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
Pitchfork

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Father John Misty, Vince Staples, Pavement, Syd, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Father John Misty, Vince Staples, Pavement, Syd of the Internet, Romero, Wet Leg, Omar Apollo, and Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#The Creator#Stubhub#Rapper#Filmmagic#Hitmaker#Teezo
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus. Phil, who performed the show while...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single ‘I Burned LA Down’

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus is ready for a new chapter in her career. After several EPs and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021,  she’s announced that her debut album, The Hardest Part, is coming on July 15, and she’s introducing the LP with one of her most emotionally charged songs yet. The track, “I Burned LA Down,” is a crushing break-up ballad inspired by the end of a relationship and the lurking anxiety of California wildfires. “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season,” Cyrus said in a statement....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Taylor Hawkins Remembered During the Grammy Awards

Taylor Hawkins was honored during the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with host Trevor Noah acknowledging the recently departed Foo Fighter. The comedian noted that the band was originally scheduled to perform during the awards show, “but they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the globe.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Complex

Tyler, the Creator, in Real Life

Before heading out on tour, Tyler, the Creator was asked about his opinion on NFTs, and he couldn’t hold back his disgust. “I’m really outside living, so what the fuck is an NFT?” he responded, incredulously. Visibly frustrated, Tyler went on a hilarious rant, describing the NFT...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below. The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.
MUSIC
SeattlePI

SeattlePI

Seattle, WA
390
Followers
75
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattlepi.com brings readers the latest news and information, blogs by both staff and prominent members of the Seattle community, entertainment updates, community conversations, shopping advice and more.

 https://www.seattlepi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy