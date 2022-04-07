ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Captive Audience’: Hulu Docuseries Trailer Depicts The Horrifying True Steven Stayner Story

By Dianna Shen
 3 days ago
When it comes to true crime content, Hulu has been pulling out all the stops in 2022. From The Dropout to The Girl from Plainville, and now its latest three-part docuseries Captive Audience, it’s clear that audiences will continue to remain at the edge of their seats.

Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock, Captive Audience follows the traumatic journey of the Stayner family. The story begins in 1972, after a seven-year-old Steven Stayner went to school and never came back. By some miracle, he returned home almost a decade later after suffering from years of abuse to rescue a fellow kidnapping victim, Timothy White. In doing so, the family was thrust into media limelight, with Steven hailed a hero and the public absolutely obsessed with their incredible story.

Not all stories have a happy ending, and unfortunately for the Stayners, theirs only gets worse. As Steven and his family are struggling to adapt to life under the media microscope, tensions are heightened even more when Steven’s kidnapper is put on trial, revealing dark and painful truths that sent Steven on a downward spiral. Just as things are starting to look up, the family is pulled into another horrific tragedy — this time due to Steven’s brother, Cary, becoming a serial killer.

Featuring flashbacks and interviews with members of the Stayner family, including Steven’s daughter Ashley, Captive Audience forces audiences to comment on the disturbing ways that media fixation and frenzy can drive a family mad.

The first episode of Captive Audience premieres on April 21 and will be available to stream on Hulu.

Decider.com

Decider.com

