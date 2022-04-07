MLB on Apple TV+: How To Watch ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Live Online

Baseball is (finally) back!

After a slight delay, the 2022 MLB season officially begins today. Can the Atlanta Braves repeat? Which team will win the always unpredictable A.L. East? Just how good is Wander Franco? Those questions and more will be answered over the next few months.

Just like last year, you can watch a slew of MLB games on ESPN, ESPN+, and FS1. But the 2022 season now offers a new streaming option: Apple TV+. The streamer behind two of the best new shows of the year (Severance and The Afterparty) recently announced that they’ll be airing two Friday night games during the regular season… for free! Friday Night Baseball kicks off tomorrow with the Mets vs. Nationals and Astros/Angels matchup.

How can you watch MLB on Apple TV+? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS FRIDAY NIGHT BASEBALL FREE?

You bet! Baseball fans will have the ability to stream marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions, across devices where Apple TV+ can be found. More on that below.

HOW TO WATCH MLB ON APPLE TV+:

You can watch Friday Night Baseball on the Apple TV app, select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes, and on your browser at TV.apple.com. Apple offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers ($4.99/month after).

FRIDAY NIGHT BASEBALL SCHEDULE:

April 8: Mets at Nationals (coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. ET)

April 8: Astros at Angels (coverage begins at 8:55 p.m. ET)

April 15: Rays at White Sox (coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. ET)

April 15: Reds at Dodgers (coverage begins at 8:55 p.m. ET)

A full Friday Night Baseball schedule can be found on the Apple website.

Photo: Getty Images

ADDITIONAL APPLE TV+ BASEBALL COVERAGE INFO:

If you live in the United States, you can also watch MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Per Apple, “baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.”

All of the above options can be found on Apple TV+’s “live games” section.

ANY OTHER APPLE TV+ SUGGESTIONS?

Absolutely. The streamer’s murder mystery comedy The Afterparty and psychological thriller Severance are two of the best new shows of 2022. Plus, Best Picture-winner CODA exceeds the hype.

