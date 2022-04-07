ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creep gropes woman on NYC train, stopped by good Samaritan: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
A creep groped a woman on a Manhattan train — and only stopped when a good Samaritan intervened, authorities said Thursday.

The 26-year-old victim was standing on the southbound Q train platform at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 5 p.m. Sunday when a stranger approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, but she ignored him, cops said.

As the woman boarded the train, the man followed her and sat down next to her before fondling her breasts, inner thighs and calves, police said.

The victim told the perv not to touch her, and another passenger came to her assistance.

That prompted the suspect to move away from the woman, police said.

He stayed on the train until the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn, where he fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011FoR_0f2Jg1ws00 Police say the suspect fled after the train arrived at the Prospect Park stop. NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect, described as a man in his late 20s, with a dark complexion, about 5 feet 8, with a thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter parka with a gray fur hood, jeans and red sneakers.

