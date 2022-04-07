ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: Men posing as DHS agents on Jan. 6 task force showered Secret Service agents with cash

By Matthew Chapman
 3 days ago
A Secret Service agent stands guard as Marine One with US President Donald Trump on board, lands at the White House on July 21, 2019, in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the FBI has arrested two men who posed as Department of Homeland Security investigators, who claimed they were part of a January 6 task force and offered to give gifts to Secret Service agents, including some assigned to the protection detail for members of the First Family.

"The two men — Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36 — were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening," reported Michael Balsamo. "Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security and work on a special task force investigating gang and violence connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They allege the two posed as law enforcement officers to integrate with actual federal agents."

"Taherzadeh is accused of providing Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, flat screen television, a generator, gun case and other policing tools, according to court documents," said the report.

"He also offered to let them use a black GMC SUV that he identified as an 'official government vehicle,'" prosecutors said. "In one instance," the report added, "Taherzadeh offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent who is assigned to protect the first lady."

According to the report, four Secret Service agents have been put on leave as part of the investigation.

Per The Washington Post, "The charges against Ali and Taherzadeh came as FBI personnel were seen in the Navy Yard area Wednesday night and were photographed on social media going into an apartment building. In a statement, the FBI said personnel were conducting "court authorized law enforcement activity" in the 900 block of First Street SE."

IN THIS ARTICLE
