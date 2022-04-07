ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester’s George Eastman Museum named in USA Today’s 10Best Awards

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum was voted among the best art museums to visit in North American in 2022.

According to USA Today’s reader choice, the famous museum located on the estate of George Eastman — pioneer of photography and motion picture film in Rochester — ranked #8 in the race for best 10 art museums in the county.

While the two failed to make the running for the final stretch, the RMSC Museum & Science Center and the Strong Museum of Play were also nominated for the award.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Art Museum by USA Today are as follows:

  1. Booth Western Art Museum – Cartersville, GA
  2. American Visionary Art Museum – Baltimore, MD
  3. Kimbell Art Museum – Fort Worth, TX
  4. Heard Museum – Phoenix, AZ
  5. Detroit Institute of Arts – Detroit, MI
  6. IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts – Santa Fe, NM
  7. Cleveland Museum of Art – Cleveland, OH
  8. George Eastman Museum – Rochester, NY
  9. Museum of International Folk Art – Santa Fe, NM
  10. Tides Institute & Museum – Eastport, ME

Initial nominees were selected by a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors . The top 10 winners were determined via popular vote, by readers of the publication.

Editors at USA Today labeled the George Eastman Museum as one of the world’s oldest photography museums that maintains one of the oldest film archives.

