Postal Service Reform Act Bringing Changes to USPS

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
Changes are coming to the United States Postal Service (USPS) after President Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act into law Wednesday.

The Postal Service Reform Act provides financial and operational changes to the USPS, eliminates a prefunding requirement that has financially hurt the postal service and integrates postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare. It will save the postal service more than $49 billion over the next ten years.

The legislation also requires the postal service to maintain their standard of delivering at least six days a week, and improves transparency of postal service operations to both customers and Congress by requiring the publication of easily accessible local weekly service data on USPS’ website along with regular and detailed reporting to Congress on postal service finances and operations.

Furthermore, the legislation includes additional provisions for postal service effectiveness, accountability and growth.

The Postal Service Reform Act passed in the House with 342 votes and in Senate with 79 votes, becoming the first major reform to the U.S. Postal Service in more than 15 years.

“This historic, bipartisan law is a momentous achievement that shows when lawmakers put their differences aside and work together, we can deliver meaningful results for the American people,” said Senator Gary Peters (D-MI). “For nearly 250 years, the United States Postal Service has worked to deliver essential mail to businesses and households all across this nation. However, in recent years we saw how unfair policies forced this treasured institution to cut costs and delayed the delivery of medication, financial documents, and other critical mail. These long overdue reforms will undo these burdensome financial requirements, save the Postal Service billions of dollars to help prevent future cuts that harm service, and ensure this public institution is accountable and transparent to the American people. I am grateful to my colleagues for helping me lead this legislation and securing significant support for these reforms on both sides of the aisle. Together, our efforts will ensure the Postal Service can continue to connect Michiganders and all Americans for years to come.”

