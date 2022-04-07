Maryland Man Sentenced To 80 Years For Stabbing His Mother To Death

Kevin Justin McGuigan Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

A Rockville man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death outside a church in 2018, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kevin McGuigan, 24, was sentenced for the first-degree murder of his mother Jaclyn McGuigan on Wednesday, April 4, the office reports.

“Sometimes cases take time and require a mixture of law and medicine," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. "Kevin McGuigan has continued to exhibit violent behavior, pleading guilty to first degree assault for attacking a fellow detainee while he was in custody receiving medical treatment."

McGuigan was 21 at the time he stabbed his 49-year-old mother to death outside Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers responded to the church, located at 1513 Dunster Road, for a reported assault around 6 p.m. on December 28, 2018, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Jaclyn suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the entrance to the church. She later died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told detective they heard loud screaming and saw Kevin standing over his mother while she was on the ground. Kevin then fled the scene only to be arrested the next day, police said.

McGuigan's sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to the murder in December 2021, the office reports.

