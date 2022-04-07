ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Man Sentenced To 80 Years For Stabbing His Mother To Death

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Kevin Justin McGuigan Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

A Rockville man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death outside a church in 2018, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kevin McGuigan, 24, was sentenced for the first-degree murder of his mother Jaclyn McGuigan on Wednesday, April 4, the office reports.

“Sometimes cases take time and require a mixture of law and medicine," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. "Kevin McGuigan has continued to exhibit violent behavior, pleading guilty to first degree assault for attacking a fellow detainee while he was in custody receiving medical treatment."

McGuigan was 21 at the time he stabbed his 49-year-old mother to death outside Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers responded to the church, located at 1513 Dunster Road, for a reported assault around 6 p.m. on December 28, 2018, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Jaclyn suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the entrance to the church. She later died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told detective they heard loud screaming and saw Kevin standing over his mother while she was on the ground. Kevin then fled the scene only to be arrested the next day, police said.

McGuigan's sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to the murder in December 2021, the office reports.

Comments / 15

Greg Eastep
2d ago

RIP to his Mother & I love all "Mom's! I lost my mother back in 1968 on the Washington Beltway in a single car crash. she was driving home from work (Wards in Wheaton Plaza) she was only 26 ( I was just 6) my father taught me to respect all woman & don't know the boys story I do know God & Krama will deal with the boy shortly! very sad story! God bless us all! Peace! Greg in MD!

Reply(2)
5
James Anastasia
2d ago

WOW!!!Couldn't imagine killing the woman (or any) who brought you into this world 🌎 Smh..he's going to have it hard where he's going!!!

Reply(1)
7
Dustin Ewing
2d ago

I feel like purposely getting locked and meeting him face to face and beat him down to his grave. you only have one mother in this world, and to me, mother is God in the eyes of a child, unconditional love for him is gone for life, he has the rest of his rotten life to stew on what he can't fix and bring back and I hope his family never visits him😡

Reply
4
