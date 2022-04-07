ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 07)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 3500-block of Ruby Way at 6:48 Wednesday morning. The victim said they accidentally left their red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro convertible unlocked and the keys in the seat by one...

KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for Burger King theft suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft. The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location. If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
#Paris Police Report#Ne
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KTAL

Shreveport traffic stop leads to drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to drug charges. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Charles Guiden, 31, for a traffic stop when officers say they found 3.1 grams of methamphetamine. During a search of his home later they reported finding a gun and another 64 grams of meth.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
ROWLETT, TX
Chevrolet
Public Safety
Nissan
KTAL

Caddo coroner identifies toddler found in Black Bayou Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the two-year-old child found in Black Bayou Lake in north Caddo Parish Monday. The coroner’s office says Shaun Fitzgerald, of the 15100 block of Gator Hole Freeway in Vivian, was taken by LifeAir to the emergency room of Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Teen charged in shooting of Shreveport gas station clerk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a juvenile is charged in connection with the shooting of a Shreveport gas station clerk overnight. Officers were called just before midnight to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road after a customer went into the convenience store and found an employee on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Person of interest sought in Pines Road homicide investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in the investigation of a March homicide. Kamar Woods, 25, was found dead on March 29 inside a white Dodge Challenger that was parked at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Suspect taken into custody for shooting in cemetery

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a local cemetery. According to the MPD, officers arrested a 16-year-old male on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. The suspect is charged with one count...
MARSHALL, TX

