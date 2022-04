With Opening Day just a few hours away, the Yankees are gearing up to take on the Boston Red Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday. There’s reason to believe the Yankees will have a strong team this year capable of making a playoff push, but they surely have their shortcomings, specifically in the starting rotation. Spring training has presented a few issues and concerns, but overall, the team has showcased their incredible power and efficiency in the batter’s box.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO