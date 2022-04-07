ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little League Tag Night coming up Tuesday

By Fred Kelly
 3 days ago
Fraternal Northwest's Owen Preston delivers a pitch during a July 28, 2021 11U state semifinal against Grosse Pointe Farms. (Daily News file photo)

Fraternal Northwest Little League and Northeast Little League will be holding their annual Tag Night fundraiser throughout Midland on Tuesday, April 12. Ballplayers aged 7-12 from both leagues will be going door to door collecting donations to help offset the leagues’ expenses during the upcoming season.

Donations will be used to pay for umpires, equipment, jerseys, hats, field maintenance, and all-star tournament expenses. Tag Night, which has been held annually for over 50 years, is the largest yearly fundraiser for both leagues.

Currently, over 300 local kids are participating in both leagues.

