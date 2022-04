Francisco Lindor had to leave the game Friday for the New York Mets, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Lindor was hit in the head by a Steve Cishek pitch and was able to leave the field under his own power. This HBP did lead to both benches clearing as it was the second game in a row in which a pitcher from the Washington Nationals beaned a batter from the Mets. Lindor did not return to the game. On Opening Day, Andres Machado of the Nats hit Pete Alonso of the Mets with a pitch that glanced off his shoulder and into his face. Alonso had to leave the game and was the third Met hit by a pitch in that game.

