Who's hungry? I'm always saying we need a healthy and delicious way to feed our families on the go and now there is a stellar new option coming to Ocean Township. We have our fair share of takeout in Jersey but when I think of to-go or delivery my mind goes to Italian or Chinese. I have to say that there is one cuisine that has been sorely underrepresented in my opinion and that is Indian. We are getting a brand spanking new Indian take-out spot and I can't wait to get my curry on!

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO