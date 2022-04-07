ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippians encouraged to donate blood for National Minority Health Month

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7PXo_0f2JbSYd00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The American Red Cross is encouraging Mississippians to donate blood for National Minority Health Month.

The month is dedicated to raising awareness about health disparities that disproportionally affect racial and ethnic minority populations.

‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

Blood transfusions are critical treatments for patients with sickle cell disease. The majority of patients with sickle cell disease are of African or Latin descent. Additionally, beta thalassemia major disproportionally affects those of Asian descent. Black women are more likely than white women to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusions.

Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Those who donate before Monday, April 18 will receive a free Redd Cross t-shirt. Neighbors can donate between Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, May 19 to receive a $10 e-gift card and for a chance to win a travel trailer camper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vitalant to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Monday, March 21, Vitalant will test all blood donations for antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. The business will find out if a patient’s plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems. For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
WDVM 25

Frederick Health receives generous donation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health, the largest healthcare system in Frederick County, has received a generous donation of $4.4 million from the estate of the late Ms. Carol Fisher. Fisher lived in the Frederick area for nearly 40 years and took an interest in supporting the hospital’s cancer treatment program after her mother received […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
ABC Big 2 News

American Red Cross urges the community to donate blood

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The American Red Cross says that the country is facing one of the worst blood shortages in more than a decade. Right now, blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments. Tracy Austin, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross Serving the […]
MIDLAND, TX
WMDT.com

Talking to health expert on National Kidney Month

47ABC – March is National Kidney Month, a time all about raising awareness and learning what you should know about getting tested for kidney disease. Dr. Ndanda Mabhena-Ofori, a Delmarva Kidney and Hypertension Specialist, joined the Good Morning Delmarva Team to talk about what this month means. For more...
HEALTH
NBC San Diego

Rallying to Mitigate National Blood Crisis

TerraPro Solutions and Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving the Pacific Southwest, to Host San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive. The San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive will be held on Friday, March 25th, from 10:00am to 3:30pm at the Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123. The public is encouraged to donate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Donate Blood#Blood Transfusions#Black Women#Mississippians#The American Red Cross#African#Latin#Asian#Redd Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of robbing Jackson business over prom dress

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified a woman wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at K.O. Designs. The robbery happened at the Briarwood Drive business on Friday, April 1, 2022. Witnesses said the woman, who was identified as Teva Thomas, along with a male and a female juvenile, entered the location with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy