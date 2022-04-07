Mississippians encouraged to donate blood for National Minority Health Month

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The American Red Cross is encouraging Mississippians to donate blood for National Minority Health Month.

The month is dedicated to raising awareness about health disparities that disproportionally affect racial and ethnic minority populations.

Blood transfusions are critical treatments for patients with sickle cell disease. The majority of patients with sickle cell disease are of African or Latin descent. Additionally, beta thalassemia major disproportionally affects those of Asian descent. Black women are more likely than white women to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusions.

Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Those who donate before Monday, April 18 will receive a free Redd Cross t-shirt. Neighbors can donate between Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, May 19 to receive a $10 e-gift card and for a chance to win a travel trailer camper.

