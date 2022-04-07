ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in shoplifting, homicide of Redford gas station clerk arraigned

By Laura Fawaz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - The suspect wanted for the homicide at the Marathon gas station, will be arraigned on Thursday morning in Redford Township. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is in custody for allegedly running over the...

