Another in a long line of bills that would have opened the door for Sunday hunting in Maine has failed to make it through committee. The Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on Monday voted 8-3 not to support the latest piece of legislation geared toward lifting the Sunday hunting ban. The measure from Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, faces votes in the House and Senate, though it looks to be on track to die again in 2022. There have been 35 legislative attempts in 45 years to erode the ban.

MAINE STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO