COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is well on it's way to have it's first ever "Passive House" that uses 80% less energy than a traditional home built to current code. Hyperlocal Workshop is the company behind the project and said that the homes are built with prefabricated panels and only take three days The post New ‘Passive Housing’ in Colorado Springs aims to lessen environmental footprint appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO