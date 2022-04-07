Driver injured after crashing into pole overnight
Another overnight accident took place, this time just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 26th and Powell Ave. in Millcreek.
That’s where a man lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole, snapping that pole.Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident Two in critical condition after two cars, motorcycle collide
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigationCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
