Driver injured after crashing into pole overnight

Another overnight accident took place, this time just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 26th and Powell Ave. in Millcreek.

That’s where a man lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole, snapping that pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.