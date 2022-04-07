ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Driver injured after crashing into pole overnight

By Kristen Nielsen
 3 days ago

Another overnight accident took place, this time just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 26th and Powell Ave. in Millcreek.

That’s where a man lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole, snapping that pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation

