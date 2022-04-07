ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed legislation could make Pa. college more affordable

By Lauren Rude
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — College education may become more attainable for thousands of Pennsylvania students thanks to Governor Tom Wolf’s $200 million Nellie Bly proposal.

According to the press release, Gov. Wolf hopes to provide scholarships to students who attend either a community college or a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institution.

The Nellie Bly program, which is proposed to be funded by both the America Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, will support student tuition. It will also support the relevant cost of attendance with a focus on those pursuing programs with high-workforce needs — healthcare, education, and public service.

“When it comes to pursuing a higher education, skyrocketing costs over the last decade have put that dream out of reach for too many families. Pennsylvanians are being priced out of a brighter future,” Gov. Wolf said. “When our brightest and best Pennsylvanians can’t pursue a higher education because it’s unaffordable, that means we’re doing something wrong.”

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program was introduced as legislation on Wednesday, April 6, by State Representative Jordan Harris.

“When students leave college in a strong financial situation they can start a family, buy a home, and save for retirement. The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program will strengthen Pennsylvania’s students, our workforce, and our economy as a whole,” Harris said.

As described in the press release, “the Nellie Bly proposal would remove barriers to an affordable education while simultaneously stabilizing Pennsylvania’s future workforce, as graduates would be required to maintain their Pennsylvania roots for work and life or repay the tuition through an interest-free loan.”

