ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUnd0_0f2JZjbq00

( The Hill ) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, her office announced Thursday morning.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill announced Pelosi’s diagnosis in a statement, saying the Speaker is showing no symptoms associated with the virus.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill also wrote in a tweet .

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

Pelosi was at the White House on Wednesday alongside President Joe Biden for the signing of a Postal Service reform bill, an event that also put her in close proximity to other party leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement of her diagnosis came moments before she was scheduled to stage her weekly press conference in the Capitol, sending the gathered reporters scrambling to deliver the news. The press conference was quickly canceled.

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

The diagnosis also arrives as the House is preparing to leave Washington for a long 18-day recess around the Easter holiday. A number of lawmakers have scheduled overseas trips during the break, including Pelosi, who had reportedly planned to visit Taiwan on Sunday — a trip prompting threats of retaliation from Beijing.

Pelosi’s office has declined to confirm that trip, but Hammill on Thursday said a “planned Congressional delegation to Asia” has been postponed to an unspecified date.

Pelosi’s positive test comes as Democrats, after more than two years promoting strict COVID-19 public health precautions, are shifting away from those measures as the cases of the omicron variant recede around the country. From the White House, Biden is planning to remove controversial emergency restrictions on immigration, put in place by his predecessor, while Pelosi has recently relaxed mask mandates around the Capitol complex.

“We are moving past this pandemic,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters earlier this week.

Still, there are clear signs that the pandemic is far from over. A number of prominent policymakers, including several of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries, tested positive for COVID-19 following their attendance at Washington’s annual Gridiron Dinner over the weekend, which Pelosi did not attend.

And Democratic leaders are pressing hard for billions of dollars more in pandemic relief to boost testing, vaccinations and other precautionary measures — a bill that stalled in the Senate on Wednesday over Republican opposition to eliminating the migrant restrictions at the Southern border.

“This pandemic is not over,” Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters Tuesday. “We’re still having people die, we’re still having people get sick. … And we can’t take our eye off the ball in making sure that we continue to help.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Positive Test#Postal Service#Senate#The White House#Capitol
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy