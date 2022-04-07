ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan News Hour: 4-6-2022

Cover picture for the articleThe student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Morgan State gets approval to purchase Lake Clifton property in...

WUSA9

Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
MARYLAND STATE
WEKU

A container ship named Ever Forward has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for 18 days

There's something gleeful about a big ship getting stuck. Maybe it's their massive size, and the often fruitless plight to make them budge. The Ever Forward had just loaded up with cargo in Baltimore and was heading south to Norfolk, Va., when it ran aground on March 13. The container ship apparently missed a turn leaving Baltimore, causing it to end up in the shallows off Pasadena, Md., where it remains.
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Meet Janice Pettyjohn, the First Female Full-time Employee for Howard University Football

Janice Pettyjohn is the first woman hired for a full-time football position at Howard University. The almost 23-year-old South Jersey native is applying her lifelong experience managing sports teams to lead the football team at one of the country’s most popular HBCUs. Her role comes one year after Pettyjohn graduated from Howard’s Sports Medicine Residency program with a minor in sociology.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

White Plains man, seven others indicted in scheme to defraud Walter Reed Medical Center

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging eight individuals, including the President, Vice-President, and Chief Finance and Strategy Officer at a company that provided medical billing and coding services on government contracts and an employee at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), with conspiracy to commit health care fraud […] The post White Plains man, seven others indicted in scheme to defraud Walter Reed Medical Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan signs Maryland redistricting map into law

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed the new Maryland congressional district map into law. “This is something that we’ve been focused on for eight years,” Hogan said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “It’s a tremendous victory for democracy and for free and fair elections in Maryland.”
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Baltimore Resident Brings Black History Flavor to the Grammy Awards, Joins History-Making Collective

In case you missed it, a relatively new Baltimore resident named Jessica “Culture Queen” Hebron had an exciting opportunity to perform her song entitled “I Am The Future of Black History” at the 2022 Grammy Nominee Showcase. The public event was held on Saturday, April 2, at Water Street Plaza in Henderson, Nevada. Hebron’s musical work was included on the “All One Tribe” collective album which was Grammy nominated in the Best Children’s Album category.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOWK 13 News

Maryland’s last public Confederate statue is set for removal

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s last public monument honoring Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War is coming down. The Baltimore Sun reports that the century-old “Talbot Boys Statue” on the Eastern Shore will be hoisted off its base by a crane on Monday. The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a […]
POLITICS

