Morgan News Hour: 4-6-2022

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging eight individuals, including the President, Vice-President, and Chief Finance and Strategy Officer at a company that provided medical billing and coding services on government contracts and an employee at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), with conspiracy to commit health care fraud […]
