ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eHTt_0f2JZZjS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, has received a positive test for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, stated via Twitter . “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he continued.

SF has the Bay’s highest COVID case rate

Hammill also tweeted that a planned trip to Asia has been postponed.

The House of Representatives is set to start a two-week spring recess.

Pelosi’s not the only one in Washington, D.C. with COVID: Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced positive diagnoses this week after attending an elite Gridiron Club dinner Saturday. Also in attendance was Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Jackson confirmed to SCOTUS in historic vote

(KRON) – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by a vote of the United State Senate to the nation’s highest court midday Thursday. The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson’s nomination fulfills a campaign pledge by President Joe Biden to name the first […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Read Bono’s ridiculed poem about Ukraine as shared by Nancy Pelosi at the White House

A new poem written by Bono about the Russia Ukraine conflict has been shared online. During a lunch with lawmakers on 17 March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read a poem written by the U2 frontman.Pelosi revealed that he had sent the poem to her earlier that morning. The poem was promptly mocked by social media users.A Twitter user has now shared the full poem with the caption: “Is this literally the worst poem ever written?”Another commented: “Insane to look at the net worth of Bono and Pelosi and know that this is as much as they’re willing to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
Commerce, CA
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speaker Pelosi#Covid#House Speaker#Cdc#Gridiron Club
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy