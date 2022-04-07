ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The Reader’s Notebook: Morningside Heights, Manhattan

By Greg Jenkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorningside Heights is a neighborhood on the West Side of Upper Manhattan in New York City. It is bounded by Morningside Drive to the east, 125th...

The St. Patrick's Day parade is back and taking over Manhattan

The St. Patrick's Day Parade has returned to Manhattan's Fifth Avenue after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Revelers and marchers were arriving hours before the 11 a.m. start time on Thursday, despite the gloomy weather. Morris Kenneally flew in from Ireland for the celebration, and gave New York some props for...
Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
111 West 57th Street’s Podium Nears Completion in Midtown, Manhattan

Work is nearing full completion on 111 West 57th Street as construction wraps up on the lower podium section of the 1,428-foot residential supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners, the 84-story skyscraper will yield 60 condominiums designed by Studio Sofield and marketed by The Corcoran Group. WSP Cantor Seinuk and Parsons Brinckerhoff is the structural engineer, Jaros, Baum & Bolles is the MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding Ltd. provided the building maintenance unit (BMU) sitting atop the crown, RWDI consulted with the design of the dampening system, and BuroHappold Engineering is the façade consultant for the tower, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues on Billionaires’ Row.
OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wine

Katie Jordan and Laura Constance say their morning commute is a simple walk from their bedroom to their shared home office. “It houses four computer monitors that are all getting used,” Jordan said. The couple, who’ve been together since 2010 and married since 2014, both work for the U.S....
