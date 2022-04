Like a much more cute, friendly, and kid-friendly Mega-Man, Kirby’s claim to fame has been his ability to suck up enemies and absorb their powers to use as his own. Part of the fun of each game is to see what new powers this pink little ball of fun will get to play with, or what new spin on previous powers will be. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, our charming hero might not have the most copy abilities he’s ever had access to in a game, but aside from the new 3D world he inhabits, the game does offer a new and exciting way to make his copy abilities fresh for his latest outing.

