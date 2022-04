CHARLOTTESVILLE -- CBS19 and The Daily Progress are excited to announce a new content partnership that will elevate both news operations in the Central Virginia market. The first step in the partnership is a weekly segment on CBS19 News at 4:00 featuring Daily Progress Editorial Page Editor Jim Spencer. “Beyond the Headlines” will feature news analysis from Spencer on topics important to Charlottesville and the region. The segment will debut Friday, April 8.

