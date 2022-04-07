ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Seized Russian artworks should be returned to museums -Finnish foreign minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Russian artworks seized by Finnish customs should be returned to the museums that own them, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday.

Finnish customs said on Wednesday it had stopped works of art worth around 42 million euros ($46 million) from being returned to Russia last weekend due to European Union sanctions, and would consult with Brussels on their status as luxury goods. read more

"They are part of Russian cultural heritage and belong to museums and it should be possible to return them there," Haavisto told an online news conference.

Finnish customs impounded the artworks because EU sanctions imposed on Russia had not taken into account assets owned by museums, Haavisto said, and added he thought there probably are similar deliveries currently on the move in Europe.

"The rules at this point do not include this necessary exception and surely this will be corrected in Brussels to allow the paintings to be returned to where they belong," he said.

Russia's foreign ministry had summoned Finland's ambassador earlier on Thursday to protest at the decision to impound works of art belonging to Russian museums, the Russian and Finnish foreign ministries said.

"In the meeting Ambassador Antti Helantera clarified Finland's stance on the matter in which Finnish Customs is the authority in charge," a Finnish foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Customs seized three haulages of paintings, statues and antiquities on their way back to Russia via Finland from Italy and Japan, where had been temporarily on loan from Russian museums and art galleries, according to Sami Rakshit, director of the Finnish customs enforcement department.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Haavisto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Art#Italy#Museum#Russian#Finnish Customs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Right Wing Uncut

Putin signs law to seize foreign aircraft as sanctions impact Russian aviation

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday that would give Russian airlines the ability to seize foreign-owned airplanes so they can be re-deployed for domestic flights amid crippling sanctions that have negatively impacted its aviation industry. The law would allow the airlines to take and operate planes leased by...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy