York Haven woman who stuffed grandmother in freezer pleads guilty

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from York Haven has pled guilty to putting her maternal grandmother’s remains in a freezer to collect her social security checks.

According to court documents, Cynthia Black pled guilty on April 6 to a misdemeanor charge of Abuse Of Corpse, and felony Theft By Unlaw Taking-False Impression and Receiving Stolen Property.

A third felony charge for theft by unlawful taking was dismissed during the April 6 court hearing.

In February 2019, police were called to a bank-owned home for sale in Dillsburg to investigate skeletal remains wrapped in a black trash bag in a white chest freezer.

Investigators used DNA to help determine that the remains were those of Glenora Reckord Delahay.

Officials say Black told investigators she moved the corpse from Ardmore to Dillsburg in 2007 after finding her grandmother deceased.

Black then used her grandmother’s federal Social Security payments to cover the mortgage. Police said Social Security paid $186,000 for Delahay from 2001 to 2010.

Black is scheduled for sentencing on June 2, 2022.

