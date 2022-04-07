ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart reveals progress of mammoth Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims

 3 days ago
Amarius Mims Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during the Bulldogs practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has sensed a common theme through two-thirds of the Georgia football spring drills, and it bodes well for the reigning national championship program.

“What I’ve been very pleased with thus far is I don’t feel like we’ve had a poor practice,” Smart said following practice on Tuesday, the 10th of the NCAA-allotted team practices.

“We’ve had really good energy. A lot of really good teaching and learning, which, especially in the positions that we’re young at, that’s what you need.”

Smart said he has been impressed with the improvement of the young players in general, including the Bulldogs’ deep and talented offensive line.

“We look at the offensive line, and I’m like, ‘Man! Look how far Amarius Mims has come,” Smart said. “Man! Look how far this guy’s grown and gotten better, Devin Willock.’ I want to see the players improve and not just gel, improve your fundamentals and get better so our team can be better.”

Mims and Willock are two of the talented young linemen competing to get into the rotation.

