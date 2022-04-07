Midlander arrested for solicitation of a minor

Kevin Dennis, 21, was arrested Friday, April 1, 2022 for engaging in the solicitation of two minors, according to court documents. (Midland County Sheriff's Office )

Kevin Dennis, 21, was arrested Friday for engaging in the solicitation of two minors, according to court documents.

Dennis was being held Wednesday in Midland County Jail on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14, second-degree felonies.

Midland police were dispatched at about 9 a.m. in response to an advice of rights. Officers were met with Dennis and a second man who had fought each other. The man told officers he fought Dennis because of texts he sent to his daughter, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers found two outstanding warrants for Dennis and placed him under arrest.

After being transported to Midland County Jail, officers realized they had missed the fact that Dennis had engaged in online solicitation of a minor, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers found sexually explicit text messages were sent to a 12- and 14-year-old, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bond for the second-degree felony charges was set at $25,000 each.