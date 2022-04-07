ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Midlander arrested for solicitation of a minor

By Mercedes Cordero
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Kevin Dennis, 21, was arrested Friday, April 1, 2022 for engaging in the solicitation of two minors, according to court documents. (Midland County Sheriff's Office )

Kevin Dennis, 21, was arrested Friday for engaging in the solicitation of two minors, according to court documents.

Dennis was being held Wednesday in Midland County Jail on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14, second-degree felonies.

Midland police were dispatched at about 9 a.m. in response to an advice of rights. Officers were met with Dennis and a second man who had fought each other. The man told officers he fought Dennis because of texts he sent to his daughter, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers found two outstanding warrants for Dennis and placed him under arrest.

After being transported to Midland County Jail, officers realized they had missed the fact that Dennis had engaged in online solicitation of a minor, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers found sexually explicit text messages were sent to a 12- and 14-year-old, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bond for the second-degree felony charges was set at $25,000 each.

Comments / 1

ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

1 dead in crash on Ave. A

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit has identified the person pronounced dead as 56-year-old David Foreman. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Foreman was traveling north on Avenue A when the pick-up crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with another pick-up driven by 64-year-old Thomas Oden. Oden suffered minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO,  TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
