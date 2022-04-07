ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Scripps National
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, according to her deputy chief of staff. The aide said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic but will quarantine per CDC guidelines. Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated...

IOWA STATE
