Vernon GOP spikes Dems’ plan for subcommittee on relief funds

VERNON — At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Democrats and Republicans were divided on whether to establish a subcommittee to prioritize projects and recommend how to spend up to $10 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

Council Democrats said they wanted a subcommittee that could dig deeper into what the money should be used for, while Republican members claimed the matter should be left up to the entire Town Council.

The Town Council ultimately decides how the money is spent, whether there is a subcommittee or not.

The original motion proposed Monday authorized Finance Officer and Treasurer Jeffrey O’Neill to place the entire $10 million in its own separate account, outside the general fund.

The funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Funds can be used for government services, construction of schools and hospitals, road building maintenance or other infrastructure, health services, general government administration staff and administrative facilities, environmental remediation, and provision of police, fire and other public safety services including the purchase of fire trucks and police vehicles, according to federal officials.

Councilwoman Ariana Nieves-Matias, a Democrat, suggested amending the proposed motion to have Mayor Daniel Champagne, a Republican, create a subcommittee consisting of 5 to 7 council members with equal representation of political parties to prioritize projects for the funding.

Champagne said discussion of a subcommittee was not on the agenda, but conceded to allow it when Maryann Levesque, a Democrat, seconded Nieves-Matias’ motion for an amendment.

Democrat Ann Letendre also agreed that there should be a subcommittee.

“I think it’s a good idea … looking at different projects, weighing which ones make sense,” she said. “You go to pick a certain project, you want to make sure that you can sustain that project over the life, and that you are not causing a problem for your citizens for later, in either fees or taxes.”

Republican member Julie Clay agreed with the mayor, however, that Monday was not the time to deviate from the original proposal, although it could be discussed at a later time.

John O’Connell, a Republican, said he not only disagreed with the proposed subcommittee, but also questioned if the motion to amend was proper.

This “should not be divided by subcommittee where some of us are going to decide, and some of us are going to stand by and watch. It is something for all of us to decide,” O’Connell said.

Nieves-Matias said her proposal would have the subcommittee present its plan to the Town Council to provide guidance, input, ask questions, and give feedback.

The motion for the subcommittee eventually failed in a 6-4 vote along party lines, with Republicans against and Democrats in favor. Two Republican council members, Michael Wendus and Linda Gessay, were absent.

The original motion to move the $10 million into a separate town account subsequently passed in a 9-0 vote, with Nieves-Matias abstaining.

O’Neill said if the council had voted down the original motion, the town would have to follow strict rules that requires it to spend the money in four distinct ways — replacing lost public sector revenue with a very complicated formula; responding to far reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, along with much more onerous reporting requirements.