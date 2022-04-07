ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon GOP spikes Dems’ plan for subcommittee on relief funds

By Deidre Montague
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

VERNON — At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Democrats and Republicans were divided on whether to establish a subcommittee to prioritize projects and recommend how to spend up to $10 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

Council Democrats said they wanted a subcommittee that could dig deeper into what the money should be used for, while Republican members claimed the matter should be left up to the entire Town Council.

The Town Council ultimately decides how the money is spent, whether there is a subcommittee or not.

The original motion proposed Monday authorized Finance Officer and Treasurer Jeffrey O’Neill to place the entire $10 million in its own separate account, outside the general fund.

The funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Funds can be used for government services, construction of schools and hospitals, road building maintenance or other infrastructure, health services, general government administration staff and administrative facilities, environmental remediation, and provision of police, fire and other public safety services including the purchase of fire trucks and police vehicles, according to federal officials.

Councilwoman Ariana Nieves-Matias, a Democrat, suggested amending the proposed motion to have Mayor Daniel Champagne, a Republican, create a subcommittee consisting of 5 to 7 council members with equal representation of political parties to prioritize projects for the funding.

Champagne said discussion of a subcommittee was not on the agenda, but conceded to allow it when Maryann Levesque, a Democrat, seconded Nieves-Matias’ motion for an amendment.

Democrat Ann Letendre also agreed that there should be a subcommittee.

“I think it’s a good idea … looking at different projects, weighing which ones make sense,” she said. “You go to pick a certain project, you want to make sure that you can sustain that project over the life, and that you are not causing a problem for your citizens for later, in either fees or taxes.”

Republican member Julie Clay agreed with the mayor, however, that Monday was not the time to deviate from the original proposal, although it could be discussed at a later time.

John O’Connell, a Republican, said he not only disagreed with the proposed subcommittee, but also questioned if the motion to amend was proper.

This “should not be divided by subcommittee where some of us are going to decide, and some of us are going to stand by and watch. It is something for all of us to decide,” O’Connell said.

Nieves-Matias said her proposal would have the subcommittee present its plan to the Town Council to provide guidance, input, ask questions, and give feedback.

The motion for the subcommittee eventually failed in a 6-4 vote along party lines, with Republicans against and Democrats in favor. Two Republican council members, Michael Wendus and Linda Gessay, were absent.

The original motion to move the $10 million into a separate town account subsequently passed in a 9-0 vote, with Nieves-Matias abstaining.

O’Neill said if the council had voted down the original motion, the town would have to follow strict rules that requires it to spend the money in four distinct ways — replacing lost public sector revenue with a very complicated formula; responding to far reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, along with much more onerous reporting requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
Town Square LIVE News

House Republicans push $100 rebate; Dems may have own plan

  State House Republicans plan to circulate a bill to require Delaware to issue a one-time $100 million tax rebate that would give each resident $100. Under the plan, a family of four would get $400 from the state’s expected surplus revenue of nearly $1 billion. The rebate would help residents deal with the rise in the cost of gasoline ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WNEP-TV 16

COVID relief funding stalls

Congress stripped $15 billion in COVID funding from a spending bill. Now, the White House is warning of potential cuts to COVID-19 response without new funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Dems#Subcommittee#Democrats#Republicans#The Town Council#Finance
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: A break at the pump; Senate budget includes paid family leave; map challenges before court

GAS TAX HOLIDAY IN EFFECT: Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium, after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly. Stephen Neukam and E. A. Breeden of Capital News Service/Maryland Reporter.
MARYLAND STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Federally Legal Weed: Are The Stars Aligning? Will The Dems And GOP Meet In The Middle?

Can these leading Senate Democrats afford to come out empty-handed after bringing so much attention to their reform proposals?. Cannabis stocks went into a tizzy, in a good way, on Thursday’s blockbuster news that the House of Representatives will call a vote next week on the MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement), which seeks to remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Could the 14th Amendment boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress?

It’s little secret — hell, it’s a point of pride for her — that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the Republican Party’s most enthusiastic seditionists (to say nothing about being an antisemitic, anti-science, virulently conspiracy-addled weirdo). But a new effort from a voting rights group is now hoping to prove that the very insurrection she helped foment will be what keeps her from the ballot in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
363
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy