Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pelosi is fully vaccinated and boosted and is asymptomatic at this time. She will follow established quarantine guidelines, according to the statement released by her office.

A planned congressional delegation to Asia will be postponed.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19.

