AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was not an unreasonable question, given the thunderstorms that blew through Augusta National Golf Club earlier this week. They dumped more than two inches of rain ahead of the 86th Masters, and outside the ropes it was a muddy mess in some places. Even inside the ropes for that matter—Tiger Woods, after all, got a fortuitous drop from standing water after a wayward drive on the 18th hole and saved par.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO