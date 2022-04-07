ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Epic adds interface engine to Garden Plot

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic added an interface engine within its new software-as-a-service offering designed for independent medical groups. Epic selected Lyniate, a health IT vendor, for its Garden Plot software service,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

#Electronic Health Records#Health Data#Epic#Health System#Software#Garden Plot#Ehr
