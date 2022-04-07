ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thursday Is Deadline For Texas Voter Registration

By Red River Radio
redriverradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTX VOTER REGISTRATION - Thursday is the last day for Texans to register to vote in the May 7th elections. Grace Chimene is the President of the League of Women Voters of Texas. She says eligible Texans can either...

www.redriverradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
thecentersquare.com

Unaffiliated North Carolina voters pass Democrats in voter registrations

(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations. The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
weku.org

Frankfort rally focuses on voter registration and voting issues

Voting and voter registration was at the center of a rally at the State Capitol Wednesday. The gathering included remarks from a Lexington man who is a dual citizen of Russia and the U.S. Michael Potapov came to America in 1999. He had a clear message for those gathered in the rotunda.
FRANKFORT, KY
The Press Democrat

Windsor council race registration deadline is March 28

Windsor voters have until Monday to register for the April 12 special Town Council election. Two candidates are running to fill the fifth council seat left vacant when longtime Council Member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after beleaguered Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May. Foppoli is the subject of an...
WINDSOR, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans build on voter registration momentum in Tampa Bay

Republican voter registration has gained on Democrats over the last year in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to election supervisor’s offices registration figures. No-party registrants continue to be the fastest-growing category. The change is greatest in Hillsborough, where Democratic voter numbers hit a record advantage last year over...
ELECTIONS
The Texas Tribune

Analysis: A power test for Texas voters

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. You remember how, after a nasty winter storm shut off the power in Texas and killed at least 246 people last year, the state’s top officials fired a bunch of regulators and others who oversee the electric grid in Texas?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Constitutional Amendments#Texans#City Council
WNEM

Michigan voters can now update their registrations online

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections. Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy