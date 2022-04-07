ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland woman charged with assaulting MPD officer

By Mercedes Cordero
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Jaedon Ramsoure, 24, was ar arrested Friday, April 1, 2022 for assaulting a Midland Police Department officer. (Midland County Sheriff's Office )

Jaedon Ramsoure, 24, was arrested Friday for assaulting a Midland Police Department officer.

Officers were dispatched around 7:42 a.m. to the intersection of North Baird Street  and East Kansas Avenue in reference to an accident with injuries. On the scene, officers made contact with both parties involved in the accident. Ramsource was identified as a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Ramsource was becoming agitated and stated multiple times she would assault the driver of the other vehicle for running the stop and hitting the vehicle she was in, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers made several attempts to calm her down, according to the arrest affidavit. Ramsource then told an officer she was going to sit in the vehicle while the other officers continued the investigation.

Ramsource started to walk toward one of the officers conducting a field sobriety test on the other vehicle's driver. The officer told Ramsource to stay away but she charged at the officer, causing the officer to lose her balance, according to the affidavit. While being detained Ramsource began screaming “ I’m going to kill you,” according to the affidavit.

The officer sustained injuries to her arm and leg.

Ramsource was charged with assault causes bodily injury to a peace officer. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
KIII TV3

2 children dead after 'domestic disturbance' in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — Two children are dead after a shooting in Killeen early Saturday afternoon, according to Killeen Police. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane in reference to a shooting, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble. Per KPD, when police entered...
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating suspect in burglary, stolen debit card

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman connected to a vehicle burglary. According to MPD on March 14, the woman pictured below tried to cash a check at My Community Credit Union using the victim’s driver’s license and debit card which were stolen during […]
MIDLAND, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
