Midland woman charged with assaulting MPD officer

Jaedon Ramsoure, 24, was arrested Friday for assaulting a Midland Police Department officer.

Officers were dispatched around 7:42 a.m. to the intersection of North Baird Street and East Kansas Avenue in reference to an accident with injuries. On the scene, officers made contact with both parties involved in the accident. Ramsource was identified as a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Ramsource was becoming agitated and stated multiple times she would assault the driver of the other vehicle for running the stop and hitting the vehicle she was in, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers made several attempts to calm her down, according to the arrest affidavit. Ramsource then told an officer she was going to sit in the vehicle while the other officers continued the investigation.

Ramsource started to walk toward one of the officers conducting a field sobriety test on the other vehicle's driver. The officer told Ramsource to stay away but she charged at the officer, causing the officer to lose her balance, according to the affidavit. While being detained Ramsource began screaming “ I’m going to kill you,” according to the affidavit.

The officer sustained injuries to her arm and leg.

Ramsource was charged with assault causes bodily injury to a peace officer. She was released on a $15,000 bond.