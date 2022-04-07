ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, tests positive for COVID-19

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267A8e_0f2JV62M00

NEW YORK — Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of President Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced in a brief statement from her book publisher, Celadon Books. Biden Owens has written a memoir, “Growing Up Biden,” which will be released on April 12. She was set to begin a book tour this week.

The statement from Celadon says Biden Owens tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and will isolate at home for five days. After the isolation period and upon receiving a negative test, Biden Owens will resume her book tour, Celadon said.

The statement said that Biden Owens did not have close contact recently with the president or first lady.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

He took to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying he's experiencing a scratchy throat, "but feeling fine otherwise." Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Sister#Celadon Books#Potus#Cox Media Group
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
96K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy