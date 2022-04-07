QVC won’t rebuild NC distribution center destroyed by fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — QVC will not rebuild a North Carolina distribution center destroyed in December blaze that also killed a worker.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that it made the decision not to rebuild the facility built more than 20 years ago after months of assessment and careful consideration, WRAL-TV reported. The company said it may lease or sell the land.
About 75% of the QVC facility was destroyed in the Dec. 18 blaze that killed a 21-year-old worker. In January, the company that runs QVC announced it was shutting down the center, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work. Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information on the fire.
